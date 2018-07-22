March Organized In Pokhara-Lekhanath Express Solidarity With Dr KC

Thousands of people from across the country have expressed solidarity with Dr Govinda KC, pressuring the government to address his demands for medical education reforms. A march was organized in Pokhara-Lekhanath Metropolitan City of Kaski to pile pressure on the government to address Dr KC's demands.

July 22, 2018, 8:59 a.m.

Thousands of people from across the country have expressed solidarity with Dr Govinda KC, pressuring the government to address his demands for medical education reforms. A march was organized in Pokhara-Lekhanath Metropolitan City of Kaski to pile pressure on the government to address Dr KC's demands. Civil society activists, businessmen, officials representing the medical sector, students, and general public took part in the rally.

According to My Republica, the participants gathered at Prithvi Chowk on Saturday and passed through Srijana Chowk and eventually came back to the starting point. They chanted slogans against the government claiming that the government is entangled in mafia's web. Likewise, they also demanded that the government address Dr KC's demands and save his life.The march turned into a corner meeting after making a round. Addressing the meeting, civil society leader Sunil Pandey said they would continue piling pressure with such events until the government addressed Dr KC's demands.“This is not just about saving one person's life.

It is also for the overall improvement in the country's medical sector,” he said. “But the government still turns a deaf ear despite repeated pleas from the public, which is very unfortunate.”Similarly, another speaker Dr Basanta Gautam criticized the government saying that it is discouraging those willing to contribute to the medical education sector rather than bringing reforms in the medical sector. Likewise, Nepal Student Union (NSU) organized demonstrations in Lahan of Siraha district.

They also chanted slogan against the government. Speaking at the demonstration, NSU leader Parmeshwar Sah warned of transport strike if Dr KC's demands are not met. He said their protest would continue unless the government fulfills Dr KC's demands.

Senior Orthopedic Surgeon Dr KC has been on a fast-unto-death for the last 22 days demanding reforms in the medical education sector.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Former General, Chairperson of Hindu Federation Singh Passes Away
Jul 22, 2018
Nepal Tourism Board To Promote Film Tourism
Jul 22, 2018
174 Women Rescued From Eastern Transit Point
Jul 22, 2018
Tribhuwan Army Club Wins COAS International Tri-Marathon
Jul 22, 2018
10 Milestone Activities Set By Ministry To Attract Indian, Chinese Tourists
Jul 22, 2018

More on News

Former General, Chairperson of Hindu Federation Singh Passes Away By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 minutes ago
Nepal Tourism Board To Promote Film Tourism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 57 minutes ago
174 Women Rescued From Eastern Transit Point By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 16 minutes ago
Tribhuwan Army Club Wins COAS International Tri-Marathon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 41 minutes ago
10 Milestone Activities Set By Ministry To Attract Indian, Chinese Tourists By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 3 minutes ago
Sanima Bank Launches Online Loan Assessment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 10 minutes ago

The Latest

Delhi Puts Nepali Vehicles In The Fast Lane To India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 22, 2018
‘More Wide-Body Aircraft Can Transform Tourism’ By A Correspondent Jul 22, 2018
Dr. KC’s Supporters’ Criticize PM Oli’s Behavior By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2018
Nepal Airlines Second Wide Body A330-200 to Arrive On July 27 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2018
Nepali Congress Leader Deuba Condemns Police Action By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2018
Nepal-China Consultation Meeting On July 30-31 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75