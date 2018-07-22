March Organized In Pokhara-Lekhanath Express Solidarity With Dr KC

Thousands of people from across the country have expressed solidarity with Dr Govinda KC, pressuring the government to address his demands for medical education reforms. A march was organized in Pokhara-Lekhanath Metropolitan City of Kaski to pile pressure on the government to address Dr KC's demands. Civil society activists, businessmen, officials representing the medical sector, students, and general public took part in the rally.

According to My Republica, the participants gathered at Prithvi Chowk on Saturday and passed through Srijana Chowk and eventually came back to the starting point. They chanted slogans against the government claiming that the government is entangled in mafia's web. Likewise, they also demanded that the government address Dr KC's demands and save his life.The march turned into a corner meeting after making a round. Addressing the meeting, civil society leader Sunil Pandey said they would continue piling pressure with such events until the government addressed Dr KC's demands.“This is not just about saving one person's life.

It is also for the overall improvement in the country's medical sector,” he said. “But the government still turns a deaf ear despite repeated pleas from the public, which is very unfortunate.”Similarly, another speaker Dr Basanta Gautam criticized the government saying that it is discouraging those willing to contribute to the medical education sector rather than bringing reforms in the medical sector. Likewise, Nepal Student Union (NSU) organized demonstrations in Lahan of Siraha district.

They also chanted slogan against the government. Speaking at the demonstration, NSU leader Parmeshwar Sah warned of transport strike if Dr KC's demands are not met. He said their protest would continue unless the government fulfills Dr KC's demands.

Senior Orthopedic Surgeon Dr KC has been on a fast-unto-death for the last 22 days demanding reforms in the medical education sector.