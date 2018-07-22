NEA Celebrates 56 Anniversaries

Sagar Shrestha, Bindu Shrestha Receive Outstanding Engineering Awards

July 22, 2018, 5:20 p.m.

Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport (MoPIT) Raghu Bir Mahaseth urged engineers to be a role model for the prosperity. Addressing Nepal Engineer Association 56 anniversary, Minister Mahaseth also awarded outstanding engineer awards to the engineers.

Sagar Shrestha, Bindu Shrestha received outstanding Youth Professional award and outstanding women engineer award respectively.

Ganga Bahadur Basnet received Sahid Engineer Nawaraj Bista Award and Swarup Gurung received distinguished entrepreneurship award.

Executive director of Nepal Road Board Krishna Singh Basnet received appreciation award. Eighty-one years old senior engineer Naryandutta Sharma received Life Time Achievement Award. Minister also unveiled Technical Journal.

