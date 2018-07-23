COAS Chhetri Inaugurated Hospital In Nepalgunj

Chief of Army Staffs (COAS) General Rajendra Chhetri inaugurated Military Hospital in Ranjha of Nepalgunj amid a function today. Constructed to provide health care facilities to retire and current staffs of Nepal Army, the fifty bed hospital equipped with modern facilities.

The construction of the hospital started in 2017 April will provide General, Dental, Radio medical and pathology services to the family of Nepal Army living in this part of the region.

According to a press release issued by Nepal Army, they have planned to expand anesthesia, surgery and maternity services in the future. COAS General Chhetri also inspected Army barracks in Doti and Banke.