COAS Chhetri Inaugurated Hospital In Nepalgunj

COAS Chhetri Inaugurated Hospital In Nepalgunj

July 23, 2018, 6:46 p.m.

Chief of Army Staffs (COAS) General Rajendra Chhetri inaugurated Military Hospital in Ranjha of Nepalgunj amid a function today. Constructed to provide health care facilities to retire and current staffs of Nepal Army, the fifty bed hospital equipped with modern facilities.

The construction of the hospital started in 2017 April will provide General, Dental, Radio medical and pathology services to the family of Nepal Army living in this part of the region.

According to a press release issued by Nepal Army, they have planned to expand anesthesia, surgery and maternity services in the future. COAS General Chhetri also inspected Army barracks in Doti and Banke.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepali Congress Plays Dr. KC’s Card: PM Oli
Jul 23, 2018
Civil Society Organizes Public Disobedience In Support of Dr. KC
Jul 23, 2018
Two Dies In Road Accident
Jul 23, 2018
Thousands of Hindu Devotees including Former Crown Prince Himani Visit Pashupatinath
Jul 23, 2018
The Fourth Consultation Meeting Between Nepal-Republic of Korea Concludes
Jul 23, 2018

More on News

Nepali Congress Plays Dr. KC’s Card: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 42 minutes ago
Civil Society Organizes Public Disobedience In Support of Dr. KC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 44 minutes ago
Two Dies In Road Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 45 minutes ago
The Fourth Consultation Meeting Between Nepal-Republic of Korea Concludes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 31 minutes ago
Five Killed In Road Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 43 minutes ago
2 dead As Truck Hits Motorcycle In Palpa By Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) 9 hours, 27 minutes ago

The Latest

Thousands of Hindu Devotees including Former Crown Prince Himani Visit Pashupatinath By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2018
Nepal’s Pioneer Tourism Entrepreneur Tek Chandra Pokharel No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2018
Indian Contractor To Miss December Deadline To Complete Upper Tamakosi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2018
NAC and IME Pay Sign Agreement For Online Ticketing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2018
Farmers Of Jhapa Are Worried Due To Inadequate Rainfall By My Republica Jul 23, 2018
Dr KC's Longest Hunger Strike Till Date By My Republica Jul 23, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75