Dr KC's Longest Hunger Strike Till Date

The ongoing hunger strike by Dr Govinda KC is set to break the records of his past 14 fasts-unto-death on Monday as the longest one but government apathy toward his demands continues.

July 23, 2018, 9:05 a.m.

The ongoing hunger strike by Dr Govinda KC is set to break the records of his past 14 fasts-unto-death on Monday as the longest one but government apathy toward his demands continues.

Various civil society bodies have intensified protests across the country supporting Dr KC expressing dissatisfaction over the government's failure to take any initiative to hold talks with him even as his health worsens by the day.

On the 23rd day of his hunger strike on Sunday, his health condition was already critical, according to the doctors close to him. Dr KC has rejected any health check-up, tests and treatment since he was airlifted to Kathmandu by force on July 19.

Among his last 14 hunger strikes, Dr KC staged the longest strike of 23 days during the tenure of the then Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba that had begun on August 3, 2017.

Dr KC, a senior orthopedic surgeon and professor at the Tribhuvan University, Institute of Medicine (IOM) has staged fasts-unto-death for 189 days till Sunday, demanding reforms in the medical sector against different governments since 2012. He staged hunger strikes — seven times during Nepali Congress-led governments, six times during communist-led governments and twice during the Khil Raj Regmi led government since 2012.

Dr Jivan Kshetry, a member of the talks team formed on behalf of Dr KC, said that they already refused to hold talks with the government team led by Secretary Khaga Raj Baral as the team is not mandated to decide the serious issues. "However, the government has done nothing to form a new committee nor has it taken any step to hold talks or address Dr KC's demands," he added.

Dr KC, who started staging hunger strikes in July 2012 demanding reforms in the health sector, started his 15th hunger strike from June 30 in Jumla.

Dr KC's major demand with the government includes the withdrawal of the Medical Education Bill registered in parliament by changing the major provisions of Medical Education Ordinance issued twice earlier. Dr KC has insisted on bringing the Medical Education Act without making any change to the Medical Education Ordinance, which has provisioned 75 percent scholarships in government medical colleges and restriction to open new private medical colleges in Kathmandu for 10 years. These demands are expected to ultimately enhance the access of ordinary public to health facilities.

My Republica

Farmers Of Jhapa Are Worried Due To Inadequate Rainfall
Jul 23, 2018

More on News

2 dead As Truck Hits Motorcycle In Palpa By Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) 3 hours, 17 minutes ago
Farmers Of Jhapa Are Worried Due To Inadequate Rainfall By My Republica 3 hours, 40 minutes ago
BP Ideology National Society Celebrates 36 Death Anniversary of BP Koirala By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 58 minutes ago
NEA Celebrates 56 Anniversaries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 59 minutes ago
Former General, Chairperson of Hindu Federation Singh Passes Away By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Nepal Tourism Board To Promote Film Tourism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Minister Pun Directed Concerned Authorities To Replace Steel and Wood Poles By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 22, 2018
“We Still Don't Have Trained Energy And Infrastructure Lawyers In Nepal” Dr Bipin Adhikari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 22, 2018
Nawaz And Maryam Sharif's Arrest: A Huge Risk - And A Political Masterstroke By Geeta Mohan Jul 22, 2018
174 Women Rescued From Eastern Transit Point By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 22, 2018
Tribhuwan Army Club Wins COAS International Tri-Marathon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 22, 2018
10 Milestone Activities Set By Ministry To Attract Indian, Chinese Tourists By Newspapers Jul 22, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75