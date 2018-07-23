Five Killed In Road Accident

Five people killed in four different vehicle accidents in different parts of Nepal. According to Nepal Police Bulletin, 24 years old cyclist was killed when a scooter hit him at Babarmahal.

Twenty four years old Hira Bahadur Thapa was declared dead at Annapurna Neuro Hospital. The scoter driver 24 years old Rohan Shrestha and pillion 21 years old Ragini Bogati is under treatment in the hospital. Similarly, 35 years old Jeevan Neupane of Gauradaha Jhapa died at the spot when motorbike crashed with uncontrolled speed.

Binod Thapa of Ridi and pillion Krishna Pun were declared dead when the motorbike they drove collided with a Jeep at Dumre Chowk of Tansen Municipality ward 8.

Likewise, 45 years old Udaya Khatri declared dead when truck hit him inside Jagdamba Industrial complex in Jeetpur Simara. Khatri has been working in the factory as a security guard.