The Fourth Consultation Meeting Between Nepal-Republic of Korea Concludes

July 23, 2018, 2:58 p.m.

The Fourth meeting of Bilateral Consultation Mechanism between Nepal and the Republic of Korea (RoK) was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of RoK today.

Joint Secretary of the North East Asia Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal Ganesh Prasad Dhakal and Director General, South Asian and Pacific Affairs Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of RoK Kim Eun-young led their respective delegations in the Consultation.

During the Consultation, the whole gamut of bilateral relations between Nepal and the Republic of Korea were reviewed. Exchange of visits at high levels including the need to enhance cooperation in the areas of tourism, trade, investment, civil aviation, and human resources development, among others, were discussed. Matters regarding enhancing welfare for Nepali workers and increasing quota under the Employment Permit System (EPS) were also discussed during the meeting.

Nepal korea meeting.jpg

Other members of the Nepali delegation included Kiran Shakya, Deputy Chief of Mission and Dilli Ram Banstola, Labor Counselor of the Embassy along with Roshan Khanal, Under Secretary of the Ministry. The Korean delegation consisted of Director Wee Joon Seok and other officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Employment and Labor.

Earlier, Joint Secretary Dhakal held a courtesy meeting with Yoon Soongu, Deputy Minister for Political Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the latter's office.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Nepal Seoul, the Consultation Mechanism between the Foreign Ministries of two countries was established in 2001.

