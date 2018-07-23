Nepal’s Pioneer Tourism Entrepreneur Tek Chandra Pokharel No More

Nepal’s renowned tourism entrepreneur Tek Chandra Pokharel died of cardiac arrest this morning while on his way to the hospital. Having made major contributions to develop Nepal’s tourism sector, late Pokharel was icon of diversification of Nepal’s tourism industry.

”Extremely saddened to hear about the passing away of veteran tourism entrepreneur of Nepal, Tek Chandra Pokharel. Nepali tourism industry has lost a visionary personality. His contribution to tourism will always be remembered. Hearty condolences to the bereaved family,” tweeted Rabindra Adhikary, Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation.

“Nepal Tourism Board is sadden to know about the sad demise of Mr. Tek Chandra Pokharel, doyen of Nepalese tourism. He had been associated with tourism industry more than fifty years. He was a founding chairman of many tourism related associations of Nepal including Nepal Association of Tour and Travel Agents, Trekking Agents Association of Nepal, Himalaya Rescue Association. A well versed in tourism, he was involved in Nepal Tourism Master plan,” said in his condolence message issued by CEO of Nepal Tourism Board Deepak Raj Joshi.

“Nepal Tourism Board expresses heartfelt condolence to his son Ashok Pokharel who is the President of Nepal Association of Tour Operators and his family for irreplaceable loss,” said a press release issued by Nepal Tourism Board.

In his face book wall Niranjan Koirala writes, “Tek Dai was one of the pioneers of high mountain luxury tourism- closely associated with the Everest View hotel in Sayangboche, at one time known as the highest luxury hotel in the world! His other contributions will be written about by his friends and colleagues in the industry, but I’d like to mention a little known contribution of his in the revolution of 2007.

"Influenced by BP Koirala, who gave a call for armed insurrection in 1950, Tek Dai was a gun carrying revolutionary in the Birgunj ( or was it Malangawa) front. This was revealed to me by his friend and also a relative, former Ambassador, Narayan Prasad Aryal. Hailing from a rich Pokhrel Zamindar family of East Nepal, he never got involved in politics later ( Although he did take a keen academic interest in the internal politics of Nepali Congress) nor did he try and take any advantage when the Nepali Congress came to power, instead making his contribution in the field of tourism until very recently when he fell ill. His work is ably carried on by his son,” writes Koirala.