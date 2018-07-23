Two Dies In Road Accident

Two peoples have died in two different road accidents. According to a Crime news bulletin issued by Nepal Police, a tractor driver died at the spot in Baglachuli Rural Municipality of Dang when the tractor falls almost 20 down the road.

Thirty years old Tharkma Gharti died in accident spot.

Similarly, 57 years old Jeet Bahadur Tamang killed when a triper hit the motorbike he was driving at Banepa Municipality Ward 7 of Kavre district. He was died while at Shir Memorial hospital.

Police nabbed the driver and he is now in police custody. Angry crowed also fired the tipper.