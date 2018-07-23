Two Dies In Road Accident

Two Dies In Road Accident

July 23, 2018, 6:44 p.m.

Two peoples have died in two different road accidents. According to a Crime news bulletin issued by Nepal Police, a tractor driver died at the spot in Baglachuli Rural Municipality of Dang when the tractor falls almost 20 down the road.

Thirty years old Tharkma Gharti died in accident spot.

Similarly, 57 years old Jeet Bahadur Tamang killed when a triper hit the motorbike he was driving at Banepa Municipality Ward 7 of Kavre district. He was died while at Shir Memorial hospital.

Police nabbed the driver and he is now in police custody. Angry crowed also fired the tipper.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepali Congress Plays Dr. KC’s Card: PM Oli
Jul 23, 2018
COAS Chhetri Inaugurated Hospital In Nepalgunj
Jul 23, 2018
Civil Society Organizes Public Disobedience In Support of Dr. KC
Jul 23, 2018
Thousands of Hindu Devotees including Former Crown Prince Himani Visit Pashupatinath
Jul 23, 2018
The Fourth Consultation Meeting Between Nepal-Republic of Korea Concludes
Jul 23, 2018

More on News

Nepali Congress Plays Dr. KC’s Card: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 42 minutes ago
COAS Chhetri Inaugurated Hospital In Nepalgunj By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 43 minutes ago
Civil Society Organizes Public Disobedience In Support of Dr. KC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 44 minutes ago
The Fourth Consultation Meeting Between Nepal-Republic of Korea Concludes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 31 minutes ago
Five Killed In Road Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 43 minutes ago
2 dead As Truck Hits Motorcycle In Palpa By Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) 9 hours, 27 minutes ago

The Latest

Thousands of Hindu Devotees including Former Crown Prince Himani Visit Pashupatinath By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2018
Nepal’s Pioneer Tourism Entrepreneur Tek Chandra Pokharel No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2018
Indian Contractor To Miss December Deadline To Complete Upper Tamakosi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2018
NAC and IME Pay Sign Agreement For Online Ticketing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2018
Farmers Of Jhapa Are Worried Due To Inadequate Rainfall By My Republica Jul 23, 2018
Dr KC's Longest Hunger Strike Till Date By My Republica Jul 23, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75