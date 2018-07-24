Government and Dr. K.C’s Team Concluded Talks With Positive Results

As Dr. Govinda K.C’s fast-unto death enters 25 days, the talk between the government and Dr.Govinda K.C’s supporters is heading towards the positive direction. According to news item published in various media, Dr. K.C’s supporters and government team held meeting today in Ministry of Education.

Dr. K.C’s supporters presented flexible stand this time towards Man Mohan Memorial teaching hospitals and other small issue reports Deshsanchar.com. The meeting took speed following prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli’s meeting with former vice chancellor Kedar Bhakta Mathema and other members of the team.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Oli has shown positive attitude towards the demand presented by Dr. K.C and expressed willingness to start negotiations. “The whole process is heading positively,” said Deputy Parliamentary Party leader Subhash Nembang.

Dr KC has staged fast-unto-death 14 times in the past, making the current one the 15th. But doctors and his well-wishers are worried this time because it has extended for 25 days, making the hunger strike the longest one.