Indian Embassy Kathmandu Closes India Camp Office In Biratnagar

Indian Embassy Kathmandu Closes India Camp Office In Biratnagar

July 24, 2018, 11:43 a.m.

Indian Embassy closes India Camp Office of Biratnagar. According to a press relase issued by Embassy of India Kathmandu, all services including issuing of motor vehicle permits, registration certificates for Indian nationals, attestation of documents and miscellaneous services(birth/death registrations) being rendered by Embassy of India Camp Office, Biratnagar will cease with effect from 1st August, 2018.

According to the press release, for any services, hitherto being rendered by Embassy of India Camp Office, Biratnagar, please contact Embassy of India, Kathmandu with effect from 1st August, 2018.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Mega Bank Celebrates Anniversary
Jul 24, 2018
Labor Ministry To Issue Permission To Workers Waiting To Go Malaysia
Jul 24, 2018
Foreign Minister Gyawali Leaves For An Official Visit To Portugal, Belgium and Luxembourg
Jul 24, 2018
NMB Bank Gets Approval From NRB For IFC Loan
Jul 24, 2018
Nepali Congress Plays Dr. KC’s Card: PM Oli
Jul 23, 2018

More on News

NCP Directs Law Minister Tamang To Resign By Agencies 4 hours, 2 minutes ago
Foreign Minister Gyawali Leaves For An Official Visit To Portugal, Belgium and Luxembourg By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 42 minutes ago
Dr KC Health Condition Is Critical, May Need CCU Care By The Kathmandu Post 6 hours, 5 minutes ago
Finance Ministry Impose 5% TDS On Vegetable, Fruit Traders By My Republica 6 hours, 14 minutes ago
North Korea Begins Dismantling Rocket Test Site — Analysts By AFP 8 hours, 7 minutes ago
Nepali Congress Plays Dr. KC’s Card: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 25 minutes ago

The Latest

Mega Bank Celebrates Anniversary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2018
29 Children Raped In Government Shelter Home In Bihar By Agencies Jul 24, 2018
1000 Nepalese Are Crossing Nepal India Border In Banke By Agencies Jul 24, 2018
Nepal Will Welcome Five Million Tourists By 2030: Tourism Minister Adhikari By Agencies Jul 24, 2018
Labor Ministry To Issue Permission To Workers Waiting To Go Malaysia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2018
NMB Bank Gets Approval From NRB For IFC Loan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75