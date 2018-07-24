Indian Embassy Kathmandu Closes India Camp Office In Biratnagar

Indian Embassy closes India Camp Office of Biratnagar. According to a press relase issued by Embassy of India Kathmandu, all services including issuing of motor vehicle permits, registration certificates for Indian nationals, attestation of documents and miscellaneous services(birth/death registrations) being rendered by Embassy of India Camp Office, Biratnagar will cease with effect from 1st August, 2018.

According to the press release, for any services, hitherto being rendered by Embassy of India Camp Office, Biratnagar, please contact Embassy of India, Kathmandu with effect from 1st August, 2018.