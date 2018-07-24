Law Minister Tamang Resigns

July 24, 2018, 4:56 p.m.

Law Minister Sher Bahadur Tamang resigned on the moral ground following his controversial remarks over the Nepali medical students in Bangladesh. “For my minor mistakes, media distorted my statements launching campaigns,” said Minister Tamang in weeping.

“I have high respects and regards to women. They are our mothers, sisters, daughters and better half. My words and opinions are distorted,” said Minister Tamang.

“I was born in poor rural family and I will continue to serve people of Nepal,” reads his statement at press meet attended by his well wishers including his wife member of Provincial Council -1 Shashikala Rai.

