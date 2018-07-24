Lionel Messi: Could Barcelona star move to Inter Milan to challenge Cristiano Ronaldo?

Ronaldo moved to Juventus earlier this summer on a four-year deal having previously starred at Real Madrid.

July 24, 2018, 4:57 p.m.

By JOSHUA PECK

While in the Spanish capital, the Portugal ace had a competitive rivalry with Messi with the pair regularly battling for the La Liga title.

Argentina forward Messi has spent his whole career with Barcelona, breaking plenty of records along the way.

He’s the only player in history to score 40+ club goals in nine consecutive seasons while his five Ballon d’Ors have him level with Ronaldo.

Though Messi could soon leave the Nou Camp if Marco Tronchetti Provera, the CEO of Pirelli and long-time sponsors of Inter, is to be believed.

Tronchetti Provera has spoken to Tuttosport claiming that Inter’s owners Suning could launch a bid for Messi.

"I hope that Suning, once Financial Fair Play will allow it, can make a huge signing," said Tronchetti Provera.

"Messi? How can you say no to Messi?"

Inter have Champions League football again next season, so they could be in a position to make a move for Messi.

Whether the 31-year-old wants to leave the Nou Camp remains to be seen, though earlier this summer he reiterated his desire to stay at Barcelona.

I'm not tempted to leave Barca, there is nowhere better than Barca. If I wasn't here I wouldn't be anywhere," he told TyC Sports.

"It's the best team in the world, the best city in the world, my children already have their friends. I do not need change.

"I fight to win everything, I do not need to go anywhere else to prove anything.

"I do not like seeing myself playing in old games, but I have incorporated a lot of new things into my way of playing.

"I feel good and fast, but when you're young you do it 500 times a game and today you select the games more."

Courtesy: Express.co. uk

Agencies

NCP Directs Law Minister Tamang To Resign
Jul 24, 2018
29 Children Raped In Government Shelter Home In Bihar
Jul 24, 2018
1000 Nepalese Are Crossing Nepal India Border In Banke
Jul 24, 2018
Nepal Will Welcome Five Million Tourists By 2030: Tourism Minister Adhikari
Jul 24, 2018

More on Sports

Neymar: I Am Staying At Paris Saint-Germain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Ten Players Whose Transfer Values Surged At The World Cup By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago
France's World Cup Winners Given Heroes' Welcome In Paris By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Unveiled: New €100m Juventus Signing Wanted To Leave Real Madrid For 'Big Club' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
2018 World Cup: France Beats Croatia As Pogba, Mbappe, Griezmann Shine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
France Win FIFA World Cup, Beating Croatia, 4-2 Lift The World Cup By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Law Minister Tamang Resigns By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2018
Indian Embassy Kathmandu Closes India Camp Office In Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2018
NCP Directs Law Minister Tamang To Resign By Agencies Jul 24, 2018
Mega Bank Celebrates Anniversary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2018
29 Children Raped In Government Shelter Home In Bihar By Agencies Jul 24, 2018
1000 Nepalese Are Crossing Nepal India Border In Banke By Agencies Jul 24, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75