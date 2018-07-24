Mega Bank Celebrates Anniversary

Mega Bank Celebrates Anniversary

July 24, 2018, 11:09 a.m.

Mega Bank Ltd has announced to construct is own corporate building within four years. Chairman of the bank Bhoj Bahadur Shah announced this during a program organized to celebrate eighth anniversary of the bank.

The bank completed the establishment of eight year entering nine years. Addressing the program chairman Shah said that it is a matter of pride to be a second largest commercial bank in the country in terms of paid capital.

“After merger of Tourism Development Bank and Pashimanchal Development Bank, our enthusiasm has gone up,” said chairman Shah.

Chief Executive Officer Anupama Khujeli said that Mega Bank is able to prove itself as a best brand in banking sector. “Our priority is to improve service and introduce new programs as wish of the costumers,” said CEO Khujeli.

Under the corporate responsibility the bank has provided the financial support of Rs 100,000 to Pourakhi Nepal, an NGO working to provide quality education and Tshering Tawa Buda, from Upper Dolpa for higher education, as part of its corporate social responsibility.

According to a press released issued by the Bank, it said it has increased deposit portfolio by Rs 11.82 billion to reach Rs 63 billion and loan portfolio by Rs 11 billion to Rs 57 billion in the last fiscal year.

