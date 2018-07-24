Nepal Will Welcome Five Million Tourists By 2030: Tourism Minister Adhikari

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Rabindra Adhikari said that Nepal will welcome 2 million tourists by 2020. Addressing a program in Pokhara, minister Adhikari said economic growth cannot achieve without tourism development.

“Without country’s own aircraft and airports, it is impossible to achieve the high growth in tourism,” said Adhikary. As our target to bring five million in 2030, we are working to improve infrastructures like airport and equipped national flag carrier with more aircrafts.”

Minister Adhikari said that Bhairawa International Airport will complete within three months and Pokhara International Airport will complete within three years. With three international airports, Nepal can achieve the projection. He said that some individuals are trying to personally discredit me. “I want to improve the contribution of tourism in GDP almost 25 percent within few years,” said minister Adhikary in a report published in Gorkhapatra.