Everyone Has A ‘Text Neck’ And Here’s How To Fix It

The neck pain and damage caused by looking down at your cell phones, tabs and other electronic devices for too long and often, is called text neck. And today when our mobile phones have become an indispensable part of our lives, text neck is a serious problem.

The term ‘text neck’ was coined by Dr. D L Fishman, a US chiropractor. The posture when you bend your neck down to look at your phone can lead to severe upper back pain, headaches, shoulder pain and even migraine. You come into this posture while doing many more activities but with phone the problem is that most of us do it for too long and frequently.

The problem is of prime concern because all the people who use phones are suffering from it (all of us) but they don’t know it. Young and growing children who mostly are addicted to phones can actually cause permanent damage to their cervical spines, which can lead to the problem of neck pain for a lifetime.

Symptoms

- The most common symptoms of text neck is neck soreness and neck pain. This pain can further lead to severe upper back problems and muscle spasms.

- Pain and tightness in the shoulders, which can lead to shoulder muscle spasm.

- Pain can come down from your shoulders to your arms and hands.

- Arthritis in the neck is another serious problem caused by text neck.

Source: Times of India