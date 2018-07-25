Everyone Has A ‘Text Neck’ And Here’s How To Fix It

Everyone Has A ‘Text Neck’ And Here’s How To Fix It

July 25, 2018, 7:30 a.m.

The neck pain and damage caused by looking down at your cell phones, tabs and other electronic devices for too long and often, is called text neck. And today when our mobile phones have become an indispensable part of our lives, text neck is a serious problem.

The term ‘text neck’ was coined by Dr. D L Fishman, a US chiropractor. The posture when you bend your neck down to look at your phone can lead to severe upper back pain, headaches, shoulder pain and even migraine. You come into this posture while doing many more activities but with phone the problem is that most of us do it for too long and frequently.

The problem is of prime concern because all the people who use phones are suffering from it (all of us) but they don’t know it. Young and growing children who mostly are addicted to phones can actually cause permanent damage to their cervical spines, which can lead to the problem of neck pain for a lifetime.

Symptoms

- The most common symptoms of text neck is neck soreness and neck pain. This pain can further lead to severe upper back problems and muscle spasms.

- Pain and tightness in the shoulders, which can lead to shoulder muscle spasm.

- Pain can come down from your shoulders to your arms and hands.

- Arthritis in the neck is another serious problem caused by text neck.

7/25/2018 Everyone has a ‘text neck’ and here’s how to fix it –

Source: Times of India

Agencies

60 Dead In Devastating Wildfires In Greece, State of Emergency Declared
Jul 25, 2018
Messi, Mbappe, Ronaldo & Salah Nominated For The Best FIFA Men's Player Of The Year
Jul 25, 2018
China And Bhutan Discussed Doklam
Jul 25, 2018
Hundreds Missing In Laos After Hydropower Dam Collapses
Jul 25, 2018
Malaysian Minister Says Ready To Be investigated By Anti Corruption Commission
Jul 25, 2018

More on Health

Indian Medical Agent Cheats Nepali Medical Student By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Dr KC Finally At TUTH For Further Treatment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 16 hours ago
NMA Calls To Close Down Medical Services Except Emergencies In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 19 hours ago
WHO Calls To Reach Five Mission Unvaccinated Children In South-East Asia Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Government Is Mafia Oriented: Dr.KC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Antimicrobial Drug Resistance Is Posing A New Challenge To Child Survival By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 3 days ago

The Latest

60 Dead In Devastating Wildfires In Greece, State of Emergency Declared By Agencies Jul 25, 2018
Messi, Mbappe, Ronaldo & Salah Nominated For The Best FIFA Men's Player Of The Year By Agencies Jul 25, 2018
Talks Between Government And Dr. KC’s Team End Inconclusively By Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) Jul 25, 2018
Agriculture Ministry Recommend Minimum Support Price Of Paddy By My Republica Jul 25, 2018
China And Bhutan Discussed Doklam By Agencies Jul 25, 2018
Hundreds Missing In Laos After Hydropower Dam Collapses By Agencies Jul 25, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75