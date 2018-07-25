Talks Between Government And Dr. KC’s Team End Inconclusively

The talks held between the government and agitating Dr Govinda KC’s side have ended inconclusively today and would continue.

July 25, 2018, 9:32 a.m.

The meeting which was held at Ministry of Education, Science and Technology at the Singha Durbar took a positive direction, said a press release issued by the Ministry.

The press release was jointly signed by the coordinator of Dr KC’s side, Dr Abhisek Raj Singh and Khagaraj Baral, Secretary at the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

Earlier, Deputy leader of the parliamentary party CPN, Subash Chandra Nembang had taken initiatives for informal talks with Dr KC’s team.

He also held a meeting with the government and Dr KC’s side

Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS)

2 dead As Truck Hits Motorcycle In Palpa
Jul 23, 2018

