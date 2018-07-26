36 Doctors Supporting Dr. K.C. Detained From Protest Rally

Police have held 36 doctors preparing to demonstrate in order to pressurize the government to conclude talks with representatives of Dr Govinda KC, and to fulfill his demands.

Police intervened when Doctors at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj were preparing to march in protest up to Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar. The situation was tense in the hospital premices reports Dessanchar.com.

Police stopped the mass at gate and detained them. There was a minor clash between the doctors and security personnel and doctors chanted anti-government slogans as all the doctors have been placed at Nepal Police Club.

According to Police, the doctors were taken to custody as they were heading towards the prohibited zone disturbing traffic movement.

Dr KC has entered 27th day of his fast-unto-death. He began his 15th hunger strike on June 30.