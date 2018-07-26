Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Badla’ Coming In March 2019

Actor Amitabh Bachchan and actress Taapsee Pannu film Badla will release in India on March 8, 2019.

The crime thriller will reunite the two stars after the success of the critically acclaimed 2016 movie Pink.

“This will kickstart my 2019! #Badla,” Pannu tweeted on Tuesday.

Badla, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, will present the two actors in pivotal roles. It has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment.

While Bachchan and Khan have shared the screen together for multiple films, Badla will mark the first of its kind collaboration between the two.

The movie has been shot extensively in London and Scotland.

Source: IANS