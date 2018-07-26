Cricket Legend Imran Khan Promises A ‘New Pakistan’

Cricket Legend Imran Khan Promises A ‘New Pakistan’

July 26, 2018, 8:18 p.m.

He also pledged to start giving back to the people while revealing he also wants 'mutually beneficial' relations with the US

"People have sacrificed for this nation. I want to congratulate the people of Balochistan for coming out in great numbers to vote despite violence."

He also pledged to start giving back to the country while revealing he now wants "mutually beneficial" relations with the US.

"Accountability to start from me. We will set an example in terms of law and order. Improved governance system, investment and law and order to be our priorities," he vowed.

"I am ashamed of living inside Prime Minister's House, it is made out of corrupted money. We will use all of Governor's Houses for public use. Pakistan's leaders would no longer live off the tax of the common people.

"We will try to bring peace to Afghanistan. We want open borders between Pakistan and Afghanistan."

Pakistan's election commission has not yet released official, final results but Khan has maintained a commanding lead according to projections by many television stations, though it's unclear if he will have to form a collation government.

Khan's message of a "new" Pakistan resonated with young voters in a country where 64 per cent of its 200 million people are below the age of 30, according to a United Nations report.

The new prime minister - dubbed cricket's greatest playboy in the 1980s and 1990s - is set to face a crumbling economy and violence after an ISIS fanatic blew himself up outside a polling station in Quetta yesterday as dozens cast their vote.

Earlier this month another ISIS suicide bomber struck a political rally, killing 149 people including PM candidate Siraj Raisani.

But despite the violence, Khan supporters celebrated outside party offices countrywide throughout election night yesterday, and his ex-wife Jemima described how he had beaten the odds.

Jemima - who married the famed ladies' man in 1995 - said on Twitter: "22 years later, after humiliations, hurdles and sacrifices, my sons’ father is Pakistan’s next PM.

"It’s an incredible lesson in tenacity, belief & refusal to accept defeat.

"The challenge now is to remember why he entered politics in the 1st place. Congratulations @ImranKhanPTI."

Who is Imran Khan and why is he running for Prime Minister?

Imran Khan is a cricket star-turned politician who is a leading contender in Pakistan's election.

Described as a "quiet and shy boy in his youth" Mr Khan attended the Royal Grammar School, Worcester, before completing his formal schooling with an undergraduate degree in economics from Keble College, Oxford.

He was Pakistan's cricket captain when the national squad won the World Cup in 1992.

But after marrying Jemima in 1995, he moved into politics, founding his Tehreek-e-Insaf, the Movement for Justice party.

Jemima, daughter of the late Jewish financier Sir James Goldsmith, converted to Islam when she married Mr Khan, who was dubbed cricket's greatest playboy in the 1980s and 1990s and was a favourite with women.

The couple divorced in 2004.

Mr Khan's passion for politics was spurred by his renewed commitment to Islam.

Mr Khan's rivals Benazir Bhutto who leads the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Sharif who leads the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, have reported of election rigging.

The PML-N and the PPP both said they recieved hand-written tallies of election counts that officials could not verify, as monitors in many voting centres had not received the official notifications.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said: "This whole election could be null and void, and we don't want this."

Mr Shehbaz told a conference on election day: "It is a sheer rigging. The way the people's mandate has blatantly been insulted, it is intolerable."

Courtesy: Sun

Agencies

Imran Khan's Party Ahead In Elections Amid Vote-Rigging Allegations
Jul 26, 2018
Imran Khan Has Early Lead As Shahbaz Sharif Cries Foul
Jul 26, 2018
Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Badla’ Coming In March 2019
Jul 26, 2018
Pakistanis Pools Close After Bitterly Contested And Violent Campaign
Jul 25, 2018
60 Dead In Devastating Wildfires In Greece, State of Emergency Declared
Jul 25, 2018

More on International

Imran Khan's Party Ahead In Elections Amid Vote-Rigging Allegations By Agencies 5 hours, 18 minutes ago
Imran Khan Has Early Lead As Shahbaz Sharif Cries Foul By Agencies 13 hours, 11 minutes ago
Pakistanis Pools Close After Bitterly Contested And Violent Campaign By Agencies 1 day ago
60 Dead In Devastating Wildfires In Greece, State of Emergency Declared By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
China And Bhutan Discussed Doklam By Agencies 1 day, 12 hours ago
Hundreds Missing In Laos After Hydropower Dam Collapses By Agencies 1 day, 13 hours ago

The Latest

Italian CMC And Chinese Sinohydro Corporation Awarded Tanahu Hydropower Contract By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 26, 2018
36 Doctors Supporting Dr. K.C. Detained From Protest Rally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 26, 2018
NAC’s Second A 330-200 Lands At TIA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 26, 2018
Army Generals Discuss Security Situation Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 26, 2018
Minister Gyawali Holds Bilateral Meeting In Portugal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 26, 2018
Landslide Bury Police Post, Four Died (Update) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 26, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75