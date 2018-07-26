Cricket Legend Imran Khan Promises A ‘New Pakistan’

He also pledged to start giving back to the people while revealing he also wants 'mutually beneficial' relations with the US

"People have sacrificed for this nation. I want to congratulate the people of Balochistan for coming out in great numbers to vote despite violence."

He also pledged to start giving back to the country while revealing he now wants "mutually beneficial" relations with the US.

"Accountability to start from me. We will set an example in terms of law and order. Improved governance system, investment and law and order to be our priorities," he vowed.

"I am ashamed of living inside Prime Minister's House, it is made out of corrupted money. We will use all of Governor's Houses for public use. Pakistan's leaders would no longer live off the tax of the common people.

"We will try to bring peace to Afghanistan. We want open borders between Pakistan and Afghanistan."

Pakistan's election commission has not yet released official, final results but Khan has maintained a commanding lead according to projections by many television stations, though it's unclear if he will have to form a collation government.

Khan's message of a "new" Pakistan resonated with young voters in a country where 64 per cent of its 200 million people are below the age of 30, according to a United Nations report.

The new prime minister - dubbed cricket's greatest playboy in the 1980s and 1990s - is set to face a crumbling economy and violence after an ISIS fanatic blew himself up outside a polling station in Quetta yesterday as dozens cast their vote.

Earlier this month another ISIS suicide bomber struck a political rally, killing 149 people including PM candidate Siraj Raisani.

But despite the violence, Khan supporters celebrated outside party offices countrywide throughout election night yesterday, and his ex-wife Jemima described how he had beaten the odds.

Jemima - who married the famed ladies' man in 1995 - said on Twitter: "22 years later, after humiliations, hurdles and sacrifices, my sons’ father is Pakistan’s next PM.

"It’s an incredible lesson in tenacity, belief & refusal to accept defeat.

"The challenge now is to remember why he entered politics in the 1st place. Congratulations @ImranKhanPTI."

Who is Imran Khan and why is he running for Prime Minister?

Imran Khan is a cricket star-turned politician who is a leading contender in Pakistan's election.

Described as a "quiet and shy boy in his youth" Mr Khan attended the Royal Grammar School, Worcester, before completing his formal schooling with an undergraduate degree in economics from Keble College, Oxford.

He was Pakistan's cricket captain when the national squad won the World Cup in 1992.

But after marrying Jemima in 1995, he moved into politics, founding his Tehreek-e-Insaf, the Movement for Justice party.

Jemima, daughter of the late Jewish financier Sir James Goldsmith, converted to Islam when she married Mr Khan, who was dubbed cricket's greatest playboy in the 1980s and 1990s and was a favourite with women.

The couple divorced in 2004.

Mr Khan's passion for politics was spurred by his renewed commitment to Islam.

Mr Khan's rivals Benazir Bhutto who leads the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Sharif who leads the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, have reported of election rigging.

The PML-N and the PPP both said they recieved hand-written tallies of election counts that officials could not verify, as monitors in many voting centres had not received the official notifications.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said: "This whole election could be null and void, and we don't want this."

Mr Shehbaz told a conference on election day: "It is a sheer rigging. The way the people's mandate has blatantly been insulted, it is intolerable."

