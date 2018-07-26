Dr. Govinda K.C Rejected Proposed Agreement, Stick To His Demand

July 26, 2018, 8:45 p.m.

Dr. Govinda KC rejected the proposed agreement finalized by Government team and his mediators saying that he is stick to ten years restrictions to any new medical college in Kathmandu valley.

This delays the signing of agreement and breaking of fast on death. Today is the 27th day of Dr. KC.’s hunger strike.

Although the government agrees not issue a letter of intent to new medical colleges, they argue that the new establishments that have already received a letter of intent and fulfilled prerequisites must be allowed to operate, officials said.

However, Dr KC has been demanding complete restriction on the operation of new medical colleges report Deshsanchar.

