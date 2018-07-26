Italian CMC And Chinese Sinohydro Corporation Awarded Tanahu Hydropower Contract

Tanahu Hydropower Ltd selected Italian based Cooperativa Muratori & Cementisti (CMC) for head works construction of 140 MW Tanahu Hydro Power project. CMC was the lowest bidder of 20.65 billion Portion of the first lot which includes dam construction and river diversion.

Although it has completed the Melamchi Tunnel, Italian Company CMC recent performance in the project raised many questions.

China based Sinohydro Corporation Limited secured the contract award of Powerhouse, Waterway and Related Equipment. This contract is over 110.4 million dollar which the lowest bidding.

According to a press release issued by the company, the company called both the parties on 23 July to come to sign the purchase agreement with performance Guarantee. Both the country has already collected the letter on 24 July.

“Both the companies have to sign the contract agreement within 28 days of receiving letter,” said Pradeep Kumar Thike, Managing Director of Tanahu Hydropower Ltd. “They have to start the work two months after the agreement. Our target is to complete the project by December 2023.

So far as the third packages of construction of Damauli- Bharatpur 220 Kilometer Double Circuit Transmission line is concerned, the company has already public the tender notice July 12.

Out of five companies pre-qualified for the first package, 3 companies submitted the tender. Out of 3 companies pre-qualified for the tender, only two companies submitted the tender for second package.

The total estimated cost of the project is US$ 505 which will also be spent in Transmission line, rural electrification and interest. Asian Development Bank will contribute US$ 150 million, JICAUS$ 184 million, European Investment Bank 85 million dollars as a loan and Nepal Government and NEA invest 87 million dollar.

For the funding the agreement has already been signed between the government, NEA and development partners.