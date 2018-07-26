Minister Gyawali Holds Bilateral Meeting In Portugal

Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has a bilateral meeting with Augusto Santos Silva, Minister of Foreign of Portugal, in Lisbon.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the meeting the overall state of bilateral relations between Nepal and Portugal discussed. The two ministers exchanged views on promoting bilateral cooperation in the areas including trade, investment and technology transfer.

During the meeting, Nepalese ambassador to Portugal Ambika Devi Luitel, Joint Secretary Ghyanshyam Bhandari and other officials were also present.