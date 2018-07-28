Energy Minister Pun Directs To Make Electricity Supply Dependable

July 28, 2018, 10:36 a.m.

Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barshaman Pun stressed the need to make electricity service safe, development qualitative. Addressing the fourth annual program, Minister Pun said that electricity supply should be dependable.

He also urged concerned stake holders to be serious to avoid the death of people because of wood and wooden pole and distribution system. “At a time when numbers of death has been rising recently due to naked line, all of need to work to replace the system,” said Pun. As there require Rs.3 billion to replace wooden pole, I will send the proposal to cabinet next week.”

Addressing fourth Community Electricty National Consumer Federation Fourth Anniversary, Minister Pun also directed officials to regularly monitor the situation. He said that the government is ready to promote more support of community in energy development.

