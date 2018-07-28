India Hands Over Cheque of Rs. 2.1 Billion Earthquake Reconstruction

July 28, 2018, 10:40 a.m.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri handed over a cheque of 2.1 billion Nepalese rupee to Finance Secretary of Nepal Dr. Rajan Khanal in Kathmandu.

The amount has been released towards reimbursement of 1st tranche of housing support to 42,086 Govt of India supported beneficiaries in Nuwakot and Gorkha districts.

According to a press release issued by Indian Embassy Kathmandu, as part of India’s commitment towards Nepal’s post-earthquake reconstruction, both the countries had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for US$ 100 million grant to support the reconstruction of 50,000 private houses in Nuwakot and Gorkha districts in February 2016.

Since March 2018, the Government of India is partnering with United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for providing Socio-Technical Facilitation to housing beneficiaries in these districts to help them to ensure that their homes comply with Government of Nepal’s earthquake resilient norms.

"The Government of India remains committed to continue supporting the people and Government of Nepal in their full recovery from the 2015 devastating earthquakes," said a press release.

