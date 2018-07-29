Minister Gyawali Calls To Strengthen Relations With European Countries

Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali addressed the regional conference of Nepalese ambassadors based in Europe in Brussels, Belgium. Addressing the conference, he highlighted the importance of Nepal’s relations with European Countries, EU’s institutions and United Nations and international organization to which Nepalese missions are accredited.

Minister Gyawali also underscored the need to further strengthen Nepal’s cooperation with them.

All the nine ambassadors attending the conference made power point presentation highlighting the activities and initiative of their missions. According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they also shed light on the available potential for enhancing Nepal’s cooperation with the respective countries and international organizations.