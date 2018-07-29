NCP Suggest Proposed Chief Justice Joshi To Resign

NCP Suggest Proposed Chief Justice Joshi To Resign

July 29, 2018, 8:56 p.m.

Nepal Communist Part leaders suggested proposed chief justice Dipak Raj Joshi to tender his resignation to avoid bitter situation following the controversy in his certificate.

According to a news report published in https://deshsanchar.com/ , a sources close to NCP told Deshsachar that NCP leaders have already sent filler to acting chief justice for his resignation.

Members of hearing committee and NCP leadership are unhappy with the performance of acting chief justice Josh and they are divided on the issue of his death of birth included in his certificate. According to the sources, the committee will likely to take fate of acting chief justice Joshi.

Agencies

