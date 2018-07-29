Proposed Chief Justice Joshi’s Appointment In Controversy

July 29, 2018, 11:24 a.m.

Following the disputes among the members of heaving committee, recommendation process of proposed Chief Justice Deepak Raj Joshi has further delayed. Although the hearing of proposed chief justice Joshi completed on Thursday, they are yet to decide on Joshi’s name.

The meeting was postponed several times in the last two days. The meeting was postponed today due to absence of NC members Pushpa Bhusal and Jitendradev reports https://deshsanchar.com/.

According to reports, meeting will be held on Monday. The meeting reportedly postponed because of certificate of proposed chief justice Joshi.

