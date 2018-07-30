Israeli To Support Nepal's Energy Sector Under A Boot Model

July 30, 2018, 8:20 p.m.

Ambassador of Israel to Nepal Benny Omer said Israel is ready to work in BOOT model in Nepal. Israeli Ambassador Omer made this remark when he paid a courtesy call on Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barshaman Pun. Ambassador Omer also said that Israel will Support Nepal in energy sector.

Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Pun said after the promulgation of new constitution the era of political stability has begun in Nepal. He requested Israeli ambassador to help Nepal bringing Israeli investment.

Minister Pun also said that there are immense opportunity for foreign investor to invest in Nepal’s energy sector. “We need 10000 MW power in coming ten years. Through you I call Israeli private sector to invest in Nepal’s energy sector,” said Pun. Minister Pun said that Nepal and Israel has excellent bilateral relations

