PM Oli Extends Invitation To Chinese President Xi

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli extended an invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Nepal. “High-level visit is also necessary to further strengthen our relations. We are waiting to welcome the Chinese president and the Chinese prime minister in Nepal,” said Prime Minister Oli said during his meeting with Chinese Deputy Minister of External Affairs Wang Yajun held here on Sunday

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has pledged to implement the transport and transit agreement signed with China during his first stint as the PM soon.

PM Oli said the agreement on transport and transit signed between Nepal and China some two years ago would be taken to a conclusion soon. “As Nepal is a landlocked country, we want to increase our access to the sea through this agreement,” the prime minister said.

On the occasion, Chinese Deputy Minister Wang said it was an appropriate time to expand Nepal-China relations and added that China was hurrying to implement the agreements signed between Nepal and China during PM Oli’s China visit last year.

Wang said the government-to-government and people-to-people relations between the two countries should be made harmonious.