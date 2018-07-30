PM Oli Extends Invitation To Chinese President Xi

PM Oli Extends Invitation To Chinese President Xi

July 30, 2018, 10:41 a.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli extended an invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Nepal. “High-level visit is also necessary to further strengthen our relations. We are waiting to welcome the Chinese president and the Chinese prime minister in Nepal,” said Prime Minister Oli said during his meeting with Chinese Deputy Minister of External Affairs Wang Yajun held here on Sunday

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has pledged to implement the transport and transit agreement signed with China during his first stint as the PM soon.

PM Oli said the agreement on transport and transit signed between Nepal and China some two years ago would be taken to a conclusion soon. “As Nepal is a landlocked country, we want to increase our access to the sea through this agreement,” the prime minister said.

On the occasion, Chinese Deputy Minister Wang said it was an appropriate time to expand Nepal-China relations and added that China was hurrying to implement the agreements signed between Nepal and China during PM Oli’s China visit last year.

Wang said the government-to-government and people-to-people relations between the two countries should be made harmonious.

Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS)

Talks Between Government And Dr. KC’s Team End Inconclusively
Jul 25, 2018
2 dead As Truck Hits Motorcycle In Palpa
Jul 23, 2018

More on News

Women Pilgrims Throng Shiva Temples On Second Monday of Shravan (Photo feature) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 10 minutes ago
Ronaldo or Messi, Salah or Modric? Fifa Reveal Shortlist For player Of The Year Award By Agencies 18 hours, 41 minutes ago
NCP Suggest Proposed Chief Justice Joshi To Resign By Agencies 18 hours, 57 minutes ago
Minister Gyawali Calls To Strengthen Relations With European Countries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Proposed Chief Justice Joshi’s Appointment In Controversy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
How Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Will Spend Her First Birthday As A Royal By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago

The Latest

We Will Not Allow To Bring Illegal Money From Abroad: PM Oli By Agencies Jul 29, 2018
Chelsea vs Inter Milan the pre-season friendly By Agencies Jul 29, 2018
Mahendranagar Tense Against Rape And Murder Of Minor Girl By Agencies Jul 28, 2018
Kashi Vidvat Parishad Refutes Nepal’s Hemananda Giri’s Claim By Agencies Jul 28, 2018
35 Charred To Death In A Bus Accident In India By Agencies Jul 28, 2018
The Longest Blood Moon 2018: Nepalese Miss Due To Cloud By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 28, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75