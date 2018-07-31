Eight 'Drunk Men Gang-Rape A Pregnant Goat' In India

Eight 'Drunk Men Gang-Rape A Pregnant Goat' In India

July 31, 2018, 2:24 p.m.

Eight men accused of gang-raping a pregnant goat with such brutality that it later died from its injuries, are being hunted by police in northern India.

The men reportedly stole the goat in a village outside of Nuh, some 45 miles south of New Delhi on Wednesday, beat the animal and took turns in sexually assaulting it.

The owner of the goat claims he caught the men in the act and together with some of his neighbours, was able to restrain and 'thrash' three of the alleged culprits before they fled.

Aslup Khan, a 27-year-old truck driver, told local media that he and the other villagers had gone looking for his goat after noticing it missing, and found the men raping the animal.

'My goat was injured and lying on the ground. It was not even able to walk,' he told Hindustan Times.

'I took it home and applied medicines on the wounds on its head and nose. It did not eat anything the next day and was lying as if it was paralysed.'

He told the news website that one of the alleged attackers had come to visit him while he was caring for his dying animal.

'He laughed and said that he and his friends had a nice time that night, which made me furious.'

Mr Khan said he lashed out at the man, who fled his home. When the goat died a few hours later, Mr Khan filed a police complaint.

A veterinarian examined the goat and found that the animal had died of a brain hemorrhage and had blood in her windpipe.

Local police said they had high hopes of locating the culprits.

Source: Daily Mail

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Former PM Prachanda Inaugurates Nepal India Think Tank Summit 2018
Jul 31, 2018
Six Die In Road Accidents
Jul 31, 2018
USAID, Development Partners, and the Private Sector Join Forces to Counter Human Trafficking
Jul 31, 2018
1450 Rape Cases Reported In Nepal
Jul 30, 2018
Israeli To Support Nepal's Energy Sector Under A Boot Model
Jul 30, 2018

More on News

16 Nepali Girls Return From New Delhi By Agencies 51 minutes ago
Former PM Prachanda Inaugurates Nepal India Think Tank Summit 2018 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 46 minutes ago
Six Die In Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 50 minutes ago
USAID, Development Partners, and the Private Sector Join Forces to Counter Human Trafficking By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 53 minutes ago
1450 Rape Cases Reported In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 5 minutes ago
Nepal And Myanmar Sign MoU On The Establishment Of Bilateral Consultation Mechanism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 27 minutes ago

The Latest

Trump Offer To meet Iran President Rouhani Dismissed By Both Sides By Agencies Jul 31, 2018
When Priyanka Chopra Marry Nick Jonas? By Agencies Jul 31, 2018
Israeli To Support Nepal's Energy Sector Under A Boot Model By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2018
South-East Asian Parliamentarians Commits To Health of Women, Children and Adolescents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2018
Nepalese Medical Students From Bangladesh Demanded Action Against Prasai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2018
Luxembourg Continue To Support Nepal’s Development Efforts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75