When Priyanka Chopra Marry Nick Jonas?

July 31, 2018, 1:42 p.m.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's relationship is moving at a dizzying pace. The lovebirds have hit the pedal on their romance, and are busy hitting one relationship milestone after the other at a rapid pace. If the two have been bonding with each other's families, their social media PDA is sending their fans into a tizzy.

If the grapevine is to be believed, Priyanka and Nick are already engaged. It is said that he popped the question on Priyanka's birthday, which they celebrated together in London. Nick reportedly shut down a Tiffany store in New York to hunt for the perfect ring for his ladylove.

And the latest buzz suggests that Nick and Priyanka might exchange their vows on the former's 26th birthday. According to a report in a leading daily, Nick will turn 26 on September 16, and the couple might get married on his birthday, thus ensuring a double celebration.

If Nick proposed to Priyanka on her birthday, buzz has it that he wants to marry Priyanka on his birthday.

Priyanka, who will soon begin working on Shonali Boses's The Sky Is Pink, recently took off to New York to begin her wedding preparations.

Priyanka and Nick first set tongues wagging when they arrived at last year's Met Gala together, both dressed in Ralph Lauren creations. The actress had explained on Jimmy Kimmel's show, "We were both wearing Ralph Lauren and we decided to go together. It was fun."

It was Priyanka's Quantico co-star Graham Rogers who introduced them, Nick revealed. "We met up like in New York the first time and the same day I think we found out that we are both going to the Met Gala with Ralph Lauren. And as strange as it sounds but we couldn't have planned it. We just had a great time. She's a lovely person," he had said in an interview last year.

