NCP Spokesperson Shrestha Resigns

After dispute over Dr. Govinda K.C’s demand with Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli, senior leader of Nepal Communist Party and Spokesperson of the party has tendered his resignation from the post of party spokesperson.

Shrestha tendered resignation following argument with Prime Minister Oli who criticized Shrestha for not following the party line and meeting with Dr. KC without informing him. https://deshsanchar.com/2018/08/01/82271/

Although prime minister Oli is yet to accept the resignation, Shrestha’s resignation from spokesperson has created panic in the newly united party. Deshsanchar’s reporter Deepa Dahal in her story writes, resignation episode rocked the party.

Although the government of Nepal Communist Party (NC) led by K.P Sharma Oli agreed to fulfill the demand of Dr. Govinda KC, there is strong group who still oppose it.

Shrestha, who is taking bed rest following the throat problem, declined to make any comments.