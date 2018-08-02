ADB’s Tripartite Portfolio Review Meeting Discuses Project Performance

Asian Development Bank’s Tripartite Portfolio Review Meeting begins in Kathmandu, Chaired by Chairperson Rajan Khanl, secretary of Minister of Finance, one day meeting will review portfolio performance of the project loaned under Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Delivering the opening remarks country director of ADB’s Nepal Residence Mission, Mukhtor Khamudkhanov said that the progress of the projects are slow and suggested to accelerate the process. He mentioned the slow progress lately in TIA, Melamchi and Gautam Buddha International Airport.

Diwesh Sharan, deputy Director General ADB/SARD and co-chairperson said that Nepal need to take concrete steps to make achievements in the various projects. With 2.3 billion dollar portfolio, Nepal is running 33 projects in different areas,” said Co-chair Sharan. “Since this is important event to review the progress and share the challenges.”

Senior procurement officer ADB’s Nepal Resident Mission Narendra Chand presented overview of ADB’s Nepal portfolio performance. ADB is Nepal’s major multilateral development partners supporting agriculture, natural resources, education, reconstruction, Transport and communication, Urban and water Supply and energy and others. All these areas are high priority sector of Nepal government.