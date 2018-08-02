Finance Minster Dr. Khatiwada Stresses The Role of International Community

Finance Minister Dr. Yubaraj Khatiwada said that the role of international community is very important for prosperity of Nepal. Unveiling the book written by coordinator of Confederation of Nepali Industry Think Tank Dr. Sambhu Ram Simkhada, finance minister Dr. Khatiwada said that the understanding reached between international communities will further add international investment in Nepal.

According to a press release, CNI president Haribhakta Shamra and PHD Chamber of Commerce chairman Anil Khetan also agreed to establish India-Nepal Center. According to press release, former ambassador of India to Nepal and CNI’s vice president and international coordinator of International committee Nirvana Chaudhary will head the steering committee.

Indian ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri said that after the visit of Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli India-Nepal relations entered into a new way.