IGP Khanal Confers Insignia To Eight Inspectors

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sharbendra Nath Khanal conferred insignia on newly promoted eight inspectors of technical departments amid a function. According to a Nepal Police News Bulletin, all these inspectors are promoted under a decision at secretary level of Ministry of Home Affairs.

Out of eight technicians, four are from communication and two each from health and music.

After conferring insignia, IGP Khanal congratulated newly promoted inspectors saying that the promotion comes with additional responsibility as well. Among the promoted inspector Jyot Narayan Ray Yadav said the promotion gives them additional energy to work more sincerely.