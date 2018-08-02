IGP Khanal Confers Insignia To Eight Inspectors

IGP Khanal Confers Insignia To Eight Inspectors

Aug. 2, 2018, 12:34 p.m.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sharbendra Nath Khanal conferred insignia on newly promoted eight inspectors of technical departments amid a function. According to a Nepal Police News Bulletin, all these inspectors are promoted under a decision at secretary level of Ministry of Home Affairs.

Out of eight technicians, four are from communication and two each from health and music.

After conferring insignia, IGP Khanal congratulated newly promoted inspectors saying that the promotion comes with additional responsibility as well. Among the promoted inspector Jyot Narayan Ray Yadav said the promotion gives them additional energy to work more sincerely.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

4 Die In Road Accidents
Aug 02, 2018
Justin Trudeau and Imran Khan: Who is The Good-Looking Prime Minister?
Aug 02, 2018
ADB’s Tripartite Portfolio Review Meeting Discuses Project Performance
Aug 02, 2018
Twenty Nepali JDS Fellow Leaving Next Week To Japan
Aug 02, 2018
Two-week Long Nepali Food Festival 2018 Kicked Off In Beijing.
Aug 02, 2018

More on News

4 Die In Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 34 minutes ago
ADB’s Tripartite Portfolio Review Meeting Discuses Project Performance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 52 minutes ago
Twenty Nepali JDS Fellow Leaving Next Week To Japan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 54 minutes ago
Two-week Long Nepali Food Festival 2018 Kicked Off In Beijing. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 56 minutes ago
NCP Spokesperson Shrestha Resigns By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
UAE’s Visa Amnesty Initiative Begins Today By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago

The Latest

NEPAL-INDIA RELATIONS Think Tank Meet By Keshab Poudel Aug 02, 2018
Nepal Loss To Netherland In First ODI By Agencies Aug 02, 2018
Justin Trudeau and Imran Khan: Who is The Good-Looking Prime Minister? By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 02, 2018
New Zealand PM Returns To Work From Maternity Leave By Agencies Aug 02, 2018
Helping Private Sector To Grow By LS Ghimire Aug 01, 2018
55 Out of Out Of 100 Babies breastfed in Nepal: UNICEF By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75