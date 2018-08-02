4 Die In Road Accidents

Four persons were killed in three different road accidents in Tanhu and Rolpa districts. Tractor driver Asharam Chaudhary,29, from Dang and his helper Damber Oli,16 from Rolpa died when the tractor they were driving overturn.

Similarly, scooter driver Ganga Bahadur Rana, 50 was taken to Western regional hospital where he was declared dead.

According to central police news section, the scooter driver cannot control the scooter and he fall down cause the accident.

Likewise, Om Prasad shrestha, 68, a resident of Benighat of Dhading District died when a jeep he was travelling over turned. He was declared dead at Gajuri Hospital.