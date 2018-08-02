Two-week Long Nepali Food Festival 2018 Kicked Off In Beijing.

The Food Festival is being held at the Beijing Minzu Hotel in Wangfujing in central Beijing on the occasion of the 63rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and the People's Republic of China.

In his welcome remarks at the inaugural function held this evening, Ambassador Leela Mani Paudyal shed light on the unique and exemplary nature of Nepal-China relations, and said that the two countries have always enjoyed productive and mutually beneficial co-operative relations based on trust and understanding ever since the establishment of diplomatic relations on 1 August 1955.

He said that the Nepali Food Festival would provide the Chinese people the unique opportunity to enjoy the gastronomic aromas and flavors from the Himalayan country, and that it would contribute towards a better appreciation and understanding of Nepal's rich and diverse food culture in China.

The inaugural event was attended by Ms. Lin Yi, Vice-President of China People's Association for the Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), officials of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China, ambassadors and members of the diplomatic community, as well as representatives from various culture-related organizations, universities, academies, think tanks and the media.

The event is the first of its kind held by the Embassy of Nepal in Beijing, and it is being hosted with the support of Nepal Tourism Board, Beijing People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, Nepal Chefs Association and the Beijing Minzu Hotel.