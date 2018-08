Police arrested Saroj Putar, 22, a resident of Chitwan Sauraha Minicipality-5 for raping a 51 year old deaf woman, a residence of Bhotekosi Rural Municipality-1 in Chitwan Sauraha Minicipality-5.

According to central news bulletin of Nepal police, the accused Putar, who was in police custody for further investigation, reportedly raped her in corn field nearby Sauraha