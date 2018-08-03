73 Trafficked Nepali Girls Rescued In Delhi In A Week

73 Trafficked Nepali Girls Rescued In Delhi In A Week

Aug. 3, 2018, 8:02 a.m.

With the joint actions of Delhi Commission of Women and Delhi Police, another 39 Nepali women, who had become victims of human trafficking, has sent to Nepal reports The Times of India.

In the last one week, Maliwal said a total of 73 girls who were trafficked have been rescued from various areas in the national capital, following raids that were conducted by the DCW.

The DCW chief also requested Home Minister Rajnath Singh to take cognizance of this and chair a meeting in the presence of Delhi Lieutenant Governor and the Commissioner of Police.

"He should also give instructions to the Delhi police to stop all rackets of human trafficking" she added.

The DCW had earlier rescued 16 Nepali girls from Munirka area on July 25.

The Commission said that it received a tip-off and rescued the girls from Hotel Hriday Inn in Delhi's Paharganj area on Tuesday night.

"The raid lasted the entire night and assistance was provided by Delhi Police. The entire hotel only had trafficked Nepali girls who were being sent to Gulf countries," DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said.

In a similar incident earlier, the Commission had rescued 18 women – two of them were from Bengal and the rest were Nepali.

Last week, DCW rescued 16 Nepali girls who were about to be trafficked to Gulf countries. "Within a week 3 rescue operations, 73 Nepali girls were rescued from Munirka, Maidangarhi and Paharganj," Maliwal tweeted.

"The poorest of the poor women and girls of Nepal are being exploited. True, Delhi is slowly becoming Trafficking Capital of the world!" she added.

According to New Indian Express, the girls had reportedly been trafficked to India on the pretext of employment and were being sent to Kuwait and Iraq.

However, those who are rescued by Delhi Police declined to return Nepal as they said that they choose foreign employment as their own choice.

Agencies

