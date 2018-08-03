Acting Chief Justice Joshi’s Name Rejected For Chief Justice

Special Hearing Committee of Parliament rejected the recommendation of Constitutional Council to appoint Deepak Raj Joshi for the post of chief justice of Supreme Court. According to Deepa Dahal's reporting in Deshsanchar, main opposition Nepali Congress has boycotted the voting proceeding.

Following the boycotted by four members of Nepali Congress Bhimsen Dash Pradham, Pushpa Bhusal, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, and Jitendra Narayan Dev, the special committee meeting rejected the recommendation of acting chief justice Joshi.