Acting Chief Justice Joshi’s Name Rejected For Chief Justice

Acting Chief Justice Joshi’s Name Rejected For Chief Justice

Aug. 3, 2018, 2:38 p.m.

Special Hearing Committee of Parliament rejected the recommendation of Constitutional Council to appoint Deepak Raj Joshi for the post of chief justice of Supreme Court. According to Deepa Dahal's reporting in Deshsanchar, main opposition Nepali Congress has boycotted the voting proceeding.

Following the boycotted by four members of Nepali Congress Bhimsen Dash Pradham, Pushpa Bhusal, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, and Jitendra Narayan Dev, the special committee meeting rejected the recommendation of acting chief justice Joshi.

Agencies

Zimbabwe election: Nelson Chamisa Claims ZEC’s Results Are ‘Unverified And Fake’
Aug 03, 2018
Flood displaces 150,000 in Myanmar And At Least A Dozen People Killed
Aug 03, 2018
Kohli's Half Century Guides India To 160 For Six At Tea
Aug 03, 2018
China’s FDI Reaches To $ 504 In Nepal
Aug 03, 2018
73 Trafficked Nepali Girls Rescued In Delhi In A Week
Aug 03, 2018

More on News

Ministry of Energy, Irrigation and Water Resource Directed Contractor To Renovate Irrigation Canal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 minutes ago
Japan Supports Pre-Olympic Training for Nepali Athletes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 2 minutes ago
51 Year Old Deaf Woman Raped By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 30 minutes ago
1 Died And 1 Injured In Road Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 58 minutes ago
Nepal Communist Party Members To Reject CJ Joshi’s Recommendation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 59 minutes ago
73 Trafficked Nepali Girls Rescued In Delhi In A Week By Agencies 11 hours, 45 minutes ago

The Latest

Consumers Do Not Need To Pay Dues of Conflict Era: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 03, 2018
Nepal's Neighborhood Provides Opportunities For Expanding Economic Linkages By Pradeep Kumar Gyawali Aug 03, 2018
Paap Crying From Rooftops By Dipak Gyawali Aug 03, 2018
Zone Of Peace Encore By Hemang Dixit Aug 03, 2018
"Government Morally Weak Despite Its Numerical Strength" By A Correspondent Aug 03, 2018
NEPAL AIRLINES Adding Aircraft By A Correspondent Aug 03, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75