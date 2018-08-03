China’s FDI Reaches To $ 504 In Nepal

China’s FDI Reaches To $ 504 In Nepal

Aug. 3, 2018, 8:05 a.m.

Nepal's Department of Industry (DOI) said on Tuesday that China, for the third consecutive year, pumped the highest amount of foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country during the last fiscal year.

Nepal received a total of US$505m in FDI between 2017 and mid-July 2018, with Chinese investment accounting for 84 percent of the total, or US$427m.

India came second with a pledge of US$46m, followed by the US on US$9m.

Durga Prasad Bhusal, from Nepal's DOI, told Chinese news portal Xinhua in June that they have seen a heightened flow of Chinese investors looking to register in the country over the past couple of years.

Beijing has proposed the building of an economic corridor between China, Nepal and India that would cover ports, railways, roads, aviation, electricity and communication.

Nepal will receive Chinese internet services as of August, thus ending India’s monopoly in the country, Indian Express reported on Wednesday.

The highest Chinese FDI pledge came via energy-based industries, with mineral, manufacturing and forest-based industries second, third and fourth respectively.

"We feel it is just a part of growing Chinese investment across the world," said Bhusal.

Analysts believe that Nepal has emerged as a new geopolitical battleground in the region, as China trains its strategic focus on South Asia - once considered to be exclusively under India’s sphere of influence.

During Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali’s visit to Beijing in April, China proposed the building of an economic corridor between China, Nepal and India that would cover ports, railways, roads, aviation, electricity and communication.

When asked to comment on the relationship between the three countries, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that they are all "natural friends and partners".

Courtesy: GB Times and Xinhua

Agencies

Kohli's Half Century Guides India To 160 For Six At Tea
Aug 03, 2018
73 Trafficked Nepali Girls Rescued In Delhi In A Week
Aug 03, 2018
Online Violates Media Code Rampantly : Press Council Chair Kishore Shrestha
Aug 03, 2018
Nepal Loss To Netherland In First ODI
Aug 02, 2018
New Zealand PM Returns To Work From Maternity Leave
Aug 02, 2018

More on Economy

Israeli To Support Nepal's Energy Sector Under A Boot Model By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 12 hours ago
Energy Minister Pun Directs To Make Electricity Supply Dependable By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 21 hours ago
Italian CMC And Chinese Sinohydro Corporation Awarded Tanahu Hydropower Contract By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Minister Pun Urges ADB To Support Nepal's Energy Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Agriculture Ministry Recommend Minimum Support Price Of Paddy By My Republica 1 week, 1 day ago
Malaysian Minister Says Ready To Be investigated By Anti Corruption Commission By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

Kohli's Half Century Guides India To 160 For Six At Tea By Agencies Aug 03, 2018
73 Trafficked Nepali Girls Rescued In Delhi In A Week By Agencies Aug 03, 2018
Online Violates Media Code Rampantly : Press Council Chair Kishore Shrestha By Agencies Aug 03, 2018
Over Ninety Percent Occupancy In NAC’s Wide Body’s First Flight By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 02, 2018
4 Persons Arrested With Leopard Skin By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 02, 2018
1 Dies And 11 Injure In Road Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 02, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75