Ministry of Energy, Irrigation and Water Resource Directed Contractor To Renovate Irrigation Canal

Ministry of Energy, Irrigation and Water Resources Ministry has directed contractors to renovate the damage potions of Shikta Irrigation’s Irrigation Canal. The Ministry issued the directions following several comments on the irrigation canal.

Minister also said that it will take immediate actions against the contractor in case they failed to renovate the damaged portions of the irrigation canal. Ministry has made it clear that it is the obligation of the contractor to renovate the damage areas.

With a command area of 42,000 hector of land, there are 35 kilometers long main canal.