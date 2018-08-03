Nepal Communist Party Members To Reject CJ Joshi’s Recommendation

Nepal Communist Party Members To Reject CJ Joshi’s Recommendation

Aug. 3, 2018, 10:48 a.m.

As ruling Nepal Communist Party-NCP and opposition Nepali Congress are taking two different stands, the Special Hearing Committee of House of Representatives, which will likely to take decision on chief justice Deepak Raj Joshi, will likely to divide two major parties resulting the derailment of Constitution of Nepal 2015.

Since the constitution is an outcome of peace process and a political document, Nepali Congress has already said that the rejection of acting chief Justice Josi’s nomination by two third majorities is not accepted for them.

“If they do what they like, Nepali Congress will also follow its own course. We will never allow imposing authoritarian regime in Nepal. If Nepal Communist Party leaders think they can impose authoritarian, people will resist,” said Bal Krishna Khand, chief whip of Nepali Congress.

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli accused Nepali Congress for obstructing the house. “The parliament will take its own course and NC cannot make it hostage,” said PM Oli.

NC chief whip Khand charged that Nepal Communist Party-NCP government is trying to dislodge all the democratic institutions. “Attacking the judiciary is their another step,” said Khand.

Given the political statement, Special Committee of House of Representatives will likely to reject nomination of acting chief justice Joshi.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

51 Year Old Deaf Woman Raped
Aug 03, 2018
1 Died And 1 Injured In Road Accident
Aug 03, 2018
Kumari Bank’s “Mehendi Utsav”
Aug 03, 2018
Over Ninety Percent Occupancy In NAC’s Wide Body’s First Flight
Aug 02, 2018
4 Persons Arrested With Leopard Skin
Aug 02, 2018

More on News

51 Year Old Deaf Woman Raped By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 minutes ago
1 Died And 1 Injured In Road Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 35 minutes ago
73 Trafficked Nepali Girls Rescued In Delhi In A Week By Agencies 6 hours, 22 minutes ago
Online Violates Media Code Rampantly : Press Council Chair Kishore Shrestha By Agencies 6 hours, 23 minutes ago
4 Persons Arrested With Leopard Skin By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 48 minutes ago
1 Dies And 11 Injure In Road Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 54 minutes ago

The Latest

Paap Crying From Rooftops By Dipak Gyawali Aug 03, 2018
Zone Of Peace Encore By Hemang Dixit Aug 03, 2018
"Government Morally Weak Despite Its Numerical Strength" By A Correspondent Aug 03, 2018
NEPAL AIRLINES Adding Aircraft By A Correspondent Aug 03, 2018
Notes From The Editor By Keshab Poudel Aug 03, 2018
Zimbabwe election: Nelson Chamisa Claims ZEC’s Results Are ‘Unverified And Fake’ By Agencies Aug 03, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75