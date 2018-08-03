Nepal Communist Party Members To Reject CJ Joshi’s Recommendation

As ruling Nepal Communist Party-NCP and opposition Nepali Congress are taking two different stands, the Special Hearing Committee of House of Representatives, which will likely to take decision on chief justice Deepak Raj Joshi, will likely to divide two major parties resulting the derailment of Constitution of Nepal 2015.

Since the constitution is an outcome of peace process and a political document, Nepali Congress has already said that the rejection of acting chief Justice Josi’s nomination by two third majorities is not accepted for them.

“If they do what they like, Nepali Congress will also follow its own course. We will never allow imposing authoritarian regime in Nepal. If Nepal Communist Party leaders think they can impose authoritarian, people will resist,” said Bal Krishna Khand, chief whip of Nepali Congress.

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli accused Nepali Congress for obstructing the house. “The parliament will take its own course and NC cannot make it hostage,” said PM Oli.

NC chief whip Khand charged that Nepal Communist Party-NCP government is trying to dislodge all the democratic institutions. “Attacking the judiciary is their another step,” said Khand.

Given the political statement, Special Committee of House of Representatives will likely to reject nomination of acting chief justice Joshi.