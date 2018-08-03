Zimbabwe election: Nelson Chamisa Claims ZEC’s Results Are ‘Unverified And Fake’

Aug. 3, 2018, 12:37 p.m.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has won Zimbabwe's presidential election, according to the electoral commission.

With all 10 provinces declared, Mr Mnangagwa won 50.8% of votes, compared to 44.3% for opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

Media reports that Nelson Chamisa claims ZEC’s results are ‘unverified and fake.’ After Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared Zimbabwe’s president the leader of MDC-Alliance claims he has ‘proof’ of skulduggery.Police removed opposition officials from the electoral commission stage when they rejected the results.

The chairman of Mr Chamisa's MDC Alliance said the count could not be verified.

By narrowly winning more than 50% of the vote, Mr Mnangagwa avoids a run-off election against Mr Chamisa. The president said on Twitter he was "humbled", and called the result "a new beginning".

Mnangagwa, from the governing Zanu-PF party, took over as president last November from long-serving leader Robert Mugabe.

I am humbled to be elected President of the Second Republic of Zimbabwe. Though we may have been divided at the polls, we are united in our dreams. This is a new beginning. Let us join hands, in peace, unity & love, & together build a new Zimbabwe for all!

Chamisa has insisted he is the winner of the presidential poll, telling reporters earlier on Thursday that Zanu-PF was "trying to bastardise the result", something "we will not allow".

But the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) said there was "absolutely no skulduggery". Six people died after opposition protests in Harare on Wednesday over alleged vote-rigging.

The elections were the first since Mr Mugabe, 94, was ousted and were intended to set Zimbabwe on a new path following years of repressive rule.

What are the full results?

Zec announced the results from the 10th and final province, Mashonaland West, late on Thursday after days of waiting.

The European Union and Commonwealth missions earlier criticised the delay in announcing the presidential results.

This is the first time in 16 years that the government has allowed EU, Commonwealth and US election monitors into the country.

Earlier in the week, Zec announced the parliamentary results, giving Zanu-PF 144 seats, the MDC Alliance, which is made up of seven parties, 64 seats, and one seat to the National Patriotic Front, formed by Mugabe loyalists after he was ousted.

Although Zanu-PF won by a landslide, its majority has shrunk since the 2013 election, when it obtained 160 seats and the MDC, then led by the late Morgan Tsvangirai, 49.

More than five million people were registered to vote in Monday's poll. Turnout was 70%.

