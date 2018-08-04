Government plans To Send Another Pair Of Rhinos To China on August 16

The government will gift a pair of second batch of one-horned rhinos to China by August 17 as per the agreement between the two sides.

According to senior officials of Chitwan National Park the government planned to send the rhinos on August 16. Nepal has already sent first pair of rhino to China on July 12.

One and half year old rhino named Soalti and rhinoceros named Mitini which were captured in the park two months ago. Nepal gifted two pairs of rhinos to China as per the commitment expressed by prime minister KP Sharma Oli two years ago.

Courtesy: RSS/ Deshsanchar