Nepali Engineers To Present Their Robot In International Competition

Nepali Robot Team has organized a demonstration program for their preparations for upcoming International Robot Tournament which is going to be held in Vietnam.

Organized by Robot Club of Pulchwok Engineering Campus, demonstrations for ABU ROBOCON 2018 NEM CON The Festival Wishing Happiness and Prosperity has successfully Completed.

Nepal will present its strong team and work in the competition which is going to be held on August 25, 2018. Dean of Engineering Institute Triratna Bajracharya wished the success of the team in the tournament.

More than twenty country from Asia-Pacific regions are taking part in the completion.

All the photo courtesy to Robot Club of Pulchwok Engineering Campus