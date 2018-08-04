Nepali Engineers To Present Their Robot In International Competition

Nepali Engineers To Present Their Robot In International Competition

Aug. 4, 2018, 5:48 p.m.

Nepali Robot Team has organized a demonstration program for their preparations for upcoming International Robot Tournament which is going to be held in Vietnam.

Organized by Robot Club of Pulchwok Engineering Campus, demonstrations for ABU ROBOCON 2018 NEM CON The Festival Wishing Happiness and Prosperity has successfully Completed.

Nepal will present its strong team and work in the competition which is going to be held on August 25, 2018. Dean of Engineering Institute Triratna Bajracharya wished the success of the team in the tournament.

More than twenty country from Asia-Pacific regions are taking part in the completion.

38265806_961270984075184_2061354783322669056_o.jpg

38406557_961270417408574_5943354836304003072_o.jpg

38411716_961271314075151_6499987850610606080_o.jpg

38454092_961271207408495_5044760906756521984_o.jpg

All the photo courtesy to Robot Club of Pulchwok Engineering Campus

