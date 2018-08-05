2 Teenagers Were Raped In Dhanusa and Kailali

Police has arrested two offenders involved in two separate crime of rape in Dhanusha and Kailali districts. Twenty eight years old, Mahat Kasim, a resident of Ganeshman Charnath Municpality-6- was arrested by the police on a charge of raping an eighteen years old girl.

The accused repeatedly raped the girl from the same village.

In another incident, twenty One years old, Basant Budha of Lamkichuha Minicipality-3 Chisopani, has been arrested by the police for rape case. He reportedly raped a thirteen years old Girl child living in the same village. Budha raped the girl child inside the toilet.

According to Nepal Police Central News Bulletin, further investigation is going on.