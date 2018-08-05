20 People Killed After Airplane Crashes Into Swiss Alps

20 People Killed After Airplane Crashes Into Swiss Alps

Aug. 5, 2018, 9:58 p.m.

Swiss police say all 20 people aboard an old-time propeller plane were killed when the aircraft crashed into a mountainside in southeast Switzerland.

The Swiss news website 20min.ch quoted police spokeswoman Anita Senti as saying that police now know all 20 people on the Junkers Ju-52 propeller plane died in the crash Saturday near the Alpine resort of Flims.

Officials said 11 men and nine women were killed, most from Switzerland but also a couple and their son from Austria.

The plane was operated by Ju-Air, a Swiss company that offers tours with vintage former Swiss military aircraft.

Police in southeastern Graubuenden canton (state) said a several-seater plane crashed Saturday on the Piz Segnas mountain above the Swiss Alpine resort of Flims, striking the mountain’s western flank about 2,540 meters (8,330 feet) above sea level. The area is popular with hikers and includes a glacier.

Reuters

