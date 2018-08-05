5 Die And 4 Disappear In Land Slide In Jajarkot

Four members of a family and other from outside has died in a major landslide in Bheri Municipality of Jajarkot District. Those died in the landslide include Lalbahadur Lohar, wife Shilti Lohar and daughters Ranjana, Manisha and Bhagbati.

According to police inspector Indrajeet Sunar, nine years old daughter of house owner Tirtha Bohara also died in the landslides. Police rescued Lal Bahadur safely. The landslides buried the house completely at the midnight.

Rescue Team is searching those disappear in landslide.

District administration mobilized Nepal Army, Armed Police and Nepal Police.

Courtesy news and photo: Dil Prasad Sharma, Deshsanchar.