Energy Minister Pun Inspected 220 kV Kathmandu-Trishuli Transmission Line

Aug. 5, 2018, 10:13 p.m.

48 percent of Construction of underground 220 kV double circuit transmission line has completed. According to a press release issued by Ministry of Energy, Irrigation and Water Resources, out of 1309 meter 220 kV Trishuli-Kathmandu Transmission line, 630 meter has already completed with a construction of tunnel to install 24 other cables.

Minister Barsha Man Pun, Secretary Anup Kumar Upadhyaya and NEA MD Kul Man Ghising inspected the site today. Minister Pun directed concerned contractors to complete the task in time. Contractors said that they will complete the work in time provided property security and forest clearance.

IMG_20180805_143259.jpg

Minister Pun phoned minister of Forest and Environment Shakti Bahadur Basnet and requested him to make necessary arrangement to clear the tree on the transmission line’s right way.
This transmission line will evacuate the energy generated in Trishuli Corridor.

IMG_20180805_152414.jpg



